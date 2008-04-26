Slow Times for Daytime Talk

Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tyra Banks Show were the only two talk shows to be up for the week ending April 20, with TV audiences declining by more than 1.6 million viewers from the prior week and nearly 4 million viewers from three weeks ago, as the weather warms and days lengthen.

DeGeneres jumped 5% from the prior week to a 2.2 and improved 5% from last year at this time, making it the only talk show to improve year-to-year. Banks gained 10% to a 1.1, tying Twentieth Television rookie The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet and NBC Universal veteran Jerry Springer Show, both of which were flat.

CBS' Oprah Winfrey Show remained at the top at a 4.7, down 19% from the previous week, after scoring big ratings in the prior week with an episode featuring the so-called "pregnant man" and his wife.