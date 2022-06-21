Sling TV to Make Premium Channels Free This Summer with 'Freeview Weekends'
By Daniel Frankel published
The virtual MVPD will kick off the promotion with free Showtime and the Season 5 premiere of 'The Chi' this weekend
Sling TV is coming off a first quarter during which it lost 234,000 customers, and it might have bled even more during the typically downer Q2 period. So it's about time for an aggressive summer promotion.
Sling will kick off its "Freeview Weekends" starting Friday when it offers its customers three free days of access to Showtime, right in time for the Season 5 premiere of The Chi.
Subsequent weekends will feature a free run at Epix, Hallmark Movies Now, Curiosity Stream, Sundance Now, AMC Plus and other premium direct-to-consumer services.
Sling TV users don't have to do anything -- the free content will automatically become available and unavailable, with select shows promoted on their home page. The Freeview Weekends promotion ends in August.
"If a user wants to subscribe to any of our nearly 50 premium standalone services à la carte, they can do it. And now with Freeview Weekends, our current subscribers can 'try before they buy' every Summer weekend with no strings attached by simply turning on Sling to ensure they pay only for what they want to watch," said Gary Schanman, executive VP and group president of Sling TV.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.