Sling TV to Make Premium Channels Free This Summer with 'Freeview Weekends'

Sling TV is coming off a first quarter during which it lost 234,000 customers, and it might have bled even more during the typically downer Q2 period. So it's about time for an aggressive summer promotion.

Sling will kick off its "Freeview Weekends" starting Friday when it offers its customers three free days of access to Showtime, right in time for the Season 5 premiere of The Chi.

Subsequent weekends will feature a free run at Epix, Hallmark Movies Now, Curiosity Stream, Sundance Now, AMC Plus and other premium direct-to-consumer services.

Sling TV users don't have to do anything -- the free content will automatically become available and unavailable, with select shows promoted on their home page. The Freeview Weekends promotion ends in August.

"If a user wants to subscribe to any of our nearly 50 premium standalone services à la carte, they can do it. And now with Freeview Weekends, our current subscribers can 'try before they buy' every Summer weekend with no strings attached by simply turning on Sling to ensure they pay only for what they want to watch," said Gary Schanman, executive VP and group president of Sling TV.