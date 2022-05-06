Sling TV Loses Over 230K Subscribers in Q1 Amid $5 Price Hike
By Daniel Frankel published
Dish Network lost 462,000 customers between its linear satellite and virtual pay TV services
Sling TV lost more than 230,000 subscribers in the first quarter, matching a nearly equal number bled by sibling linear satellite-TV service Dish Network.
Overall, parent company Dish lost 462,000 pay TV customers, with Dish satellite TV finishing Q1 with just under 8 million subscribers, and Sling TV with just 2.25 million. Dish lost a combined 230,000 pay TV customers in the first three months of 2021.
“If you are watching two hours of TikTok, you are not watching two hours of Discovery,” Dish chairman Charlie Ergen told investors during Friday‘s Q1 earnings call. “The video business needs to innovate ... 15-16 minutes of commercials needs to change.”
In January, Sling TV upped prices for its core tiers by $5 to $35 per month.
In terms of scale, Sling TV has been running in place for several years — it now has fewer customers than it did two years ago, when it finished Q1 2020 with 2.31 million.
Dish Network, which started reporting its full Q1 earnings at 10 p.m. ET Friday, also said that its net income dropped to $433 million during the quarter vs. $630 million in Q1 2021. ▪️
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
