Slamball to debut on TNN
TNN: The National Network is adding a new extreme-sports series billed as a
form of basketball played on trampolines.
Slamball is the creation of 26-year-old Mason Gordon, who worked with
Warner Bros. to develop the product. Former Philadelphia 76ers president Pat
Croce is backing the series.
Six teams will compete in the Slamball competition, slated to air
Saturday nights beginning this summer.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.