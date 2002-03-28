Trending

Slamball to debut on TNN

By

TNN: The National Network is adding a new extreme-sports series billed as a
form of basketball played on trampolines.

Slamball is the creation of 26-year-old Mason Gordon, who worked with
Warner Bros. to develop the product. Former Philadelphia 76ers president Pat
Croce is backing the series.

Six teams will compete in the Slamball competition, slated to air
Saturday nights beginning this summer.