Slackers, Moochers Help Boost 'Dr. Phil'
By Jim Benson
Self-proclaimed slacker wives and mooching moms helped lift CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil 40% over the previous week, which contained depressed Fourth of July viewing levels.
The series posted the biggest week-to-week gain of any first-run syndicated strip this season with a 4.2 rating, benefiting from all-original episodes, including one about the slackers and moochers that popped 50% from the same day the previous week. But despite the massive gain, Dr. Phil was off 11% compared to the year-ago week.
In fact, the only first-run strip to gain for the year was Warner Bros.’ Ellen, which improved 6% to 1.8, a 20% increase from the prior week.
Two other talk shows rose during a week interrupted by a presidential press conference July 12: CTD’s Oprah leapt 26% to 4.8 (down 9% versus last year) and Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis & Kelly climbed 4% to 2.9 (slipping 9% from a year ago).
Magazines, profiting from the celebrity wedding of Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria to the San Antonio Spurs’ Tony Parker, all looked better, holding up the best of any first-run genre.
CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, marking its 11th full year as the top-rated magazine (it lost last time during the week ended July 14, 1996, by a tenth of a point to Inside Edition), jumped 8% to 4.3, down 2% for the year.
CTD’s Edition (3.1) was up 15% for week and declined 3% for the year; the distributor’s The Insider (2.2) improved 10% but dropped 8% from last year; NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood (2.2) rose 16% but lost 4% for the year; and Warner Bros.’ Extra 1.8 gained 13% while losing 10% from the same week in 2006.
Four of the top-five court shows improved by single percentage digits over the previous week, while all the game shows were up for the week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.