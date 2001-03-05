SKYSTREAM SECURES $44M

SkyStream Networks closed a $44 million fourth round of funding from several Silicon Valley venture-capital firms (VCs) and strategic corporate investors.

The VCs are Amerindo Investment Advisors, Crosslink Capital, IVP, Integral Capital Partners, Mayfield, Norwest Venture Partners and WestBridge Ventures, in addition to AOL Time Warner Investments and Shaw Ventures, Shaw Communication's investment division.

SkyStream says it has received more than $70 million in funding from the VC and corporate community, and IVP, Mayfield and Norwest Venture Partners all increased their investment in this round.