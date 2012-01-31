Sky Deutschland Expands Warner Bros. Deal

Sky Deutschland AG has inked an expanded three

year programming deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution

that gives it exclusive SVOD rights for all the studio's new releases during

the first pay window and exclusive pay TV rights for all Warner Bros. films

across all distribution channels, including satellite, cable, IPTV, internet,

and mobile.





The

deal, which runs through 2015, includes such films as J. Edgar, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, the new Tim Burtonâ€“Johnny Depp

collaboration Dark Shadows, which will be presented on Sky in 3D, and The Dark Knight Rises as well as such the successful German local

productions as KokowÃ¤Ã¤h and MÃ¤nnerherzen und die ganz ganz groÃŸe Liebe.





As

part of the deal, all this content will also be available on Sky Anytime Sky

Film, which allows customers to watch the films on demand at no additional

cost.





The

multi-platform rights will allow the operator to expand its Sky Go offering, which

provides customers with access to films online and via the iPad on demand.





The

deal is particularly important for Sky because Warner Bros. was for the third

year in a row the top film distributor in Germany in 2011, representing three

of the top five box office hits in Germany last year -- Harry Potter and the

Deathly Hallows: Part 2, KokowÃ¤Ã¤h and Hangover 2.





Warner

Bros. also held the top spot in local productions.





Altogether,

more than 30 Warner titles premiered via Sky on TV within the last year.





In

a statement, Gary Davey, executive VP of programming at Sky Deutschland called

the agreement "one of our most important movie deals ever."





"Having

completed similar deals last year with further important film studios, the

addition of our new arrangement with Warner ensures Sky is the undisputed home

of film in Germany and Austria," Davey added. "Warner has always been an

important partner for Sky and we are delighted to extend our partnership in

such a strategic manner. Not only does this deal secure one of Hollywood's most important

suppliers for Pay TV, it also guarantees quality films for our innovative

services Sky Anytime and Sky Go."



