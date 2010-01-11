Skarzynski Out as Arbitron President

Michael Skarzynski, president and CEO of Arbitron has been

ousted and replaced by board member William Kerr as word came from Washington that a

powerful legislator was looking into whether the executive misled them in

testimony on the company's Portable People Meters.





According to the company, Skarzynski resigned after the

board concluded he had "violated a company policy in a matter entirely

unrelated to the financial performance of the company."





An Arbitron spokesperson would not comment on the reasons

for the departure, but Edolphus Towns (D-NY), chairman of the House Government

Oversight Committee, said he had received information Jan. 11 that Skarzynski

"may have provided false testimony at a December2, 2009 hearing" of his committee.





"As Chairman, I am committed to protecting the

integrity of the Committee's proceedings," said Towns in a statement,

"and will review this matter to determine whether the Committee was intentionally

misled and whether further action is warranted."





Arbitron has been under scrutiny in Washington, including on the Hill and at the

FCC, for its Portable People Meters, which critics say undercount minorities.

Arbitron has said it has been working to improve the technology, which it

stands behind.





Towns committee released a report back in September

concluding that, among other things, "the ratings company was not

sufficiently recruiting Spanish-dominant Hispanics for its survey." Arbitron

countered that the conclusions were erroneous.





The report was released after the committee subpoenaed the

Media Ratings Council for documents of its oversight of the PPM. MRC was

created by Congress back in the 1960s to independently vet media ratings, though

its seal of approval is not necessary for a company or technology to operate in

the space.





Kerr has been a director since 2007 and has been chairman of

the board of Meredith. He has also been on the boards of Interpublic Group,

Whirlpool and the Principal Financial Group.





"Bill's service as a member of Arbitron's Board of

Directors should provide a fast and effective transition into his new role,"

said Arbitron Board Chair Philip Guarascio.



