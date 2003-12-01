Six TV Talents Tapped for Tartikoff Awards

A half dozen distinguished media professionals will become the recipients of the First Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, an honor sponsored by NATPE, BROADCASTING & CABLE, Multichannel News

and Variety.

The award, recognizing individuals who have a unique passion and vision for television, commemorates the late legendary and beloved programmer, NBC Entertainment President Brandon Tartikoff, who died in 1997 at the age of 48 from Hodgkin's disease.

The first group to be honored:

Gail Berman, president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting since 2000. She oversees all of the network's product development, marketing and scheduling.

Mark Burnett,

a pioneer of reality television who created Survivor

in 2000, still the most popular summer series ever.

Marcy Carsey

and Tom Werner, who first worked together in executive positions at ABC where they helped develop such legendary hits as Taxi,

Mork & Mindy, Dynasty

and Happy Days.

In 1984, Caryn Mandabach

joined their production company, overseeing The Cosby Show, the sitcom

that was among the linchpins of Tartikoff's NBC schedule. Today, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach is one of the few independent producers left in Hollywood.

Ken Lowe, president of the E. W. Scripps Co., who founded Home & Garden Television (HGTV) in 1994, which spawned other lifestyle nets.

The six will be honored by NATPE and the publications at a special ceremony at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas Jan. 19 during NATPE. Proceeds from tickets sold for the reception will benefit the NATPE Educational Foundation.

Commenting on the awards, Lilly Tartikoff, Brandon's widow, said, "We couldn't have selected a finer group of individuals to be the inaugural recipients of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards than this stellar group of executives."

Added Charlie Koones, executive vice president of the Reed Television Group, "Our honorees are among the premier creative talents in the television business. We are proud to applaud their efforts."

Rick Feldman, NATPE's new president, noted, "These awards were specifically designed to honor those who champion excellence in the development and creation of programming."