Six Shops Competing for Siemen's Global Media Account

Siemens Enterprise Communications (SEC) has invited six shops to pitch its global media account, reports AdWeek.

Projected

at $90 million annually, SEC wants to hire one shop to handle all of

its media planning and buying domestically and abroad. The six shops in

contention are Initiative, TargetCast, Horizon, PHD, Mediasmith and

Optimedia. That is according to Drexler/Fajen & Partners, the New

York-based consultancy overseeing the process.

Execs

from Siemens are expected to meet with the candidates next month before

narrowing the field to three or four by September, with a final

decision in October.