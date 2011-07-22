Six Shops Competing for Siemen's Global Media Account
Siemens Enterprise Communications (SEC) has invited six shops to pitch its global media account, reports AdWeek.
Projected
at $90 million annually, SEC wants to hire one shop to handle all of
its media planning and buying domestically and abroad. The six shops in
contention are Initiative, TargetCast, Horizon, PHD, Mediasmith and
Optimedia. That is according to Drexler/Fajen & Partners, the New
York-based consultancy overseeing the process.
Execs
from Siemens are expected to meet with the candidates next month before
narrowing the field to three or four by September, with a final
decision in October.
