Six Feet Under ratings hit high

HBO's Six Feet Under hit a new ratings high on Sunday night, drawing 3.8 million viewers.

The black comedy/drama about a family in the funeral business hit an 11.4 rating, 17 share for HBO households in national Nielsen cable numbers. It hit its previous high - an 11.3 - two weeks ago. (Each rating point represents approximately 330,000 households.)

Meanwhile, Sex and the City also kept smoking, preceding Six Feet Under with a 12.3/19 on Sunday night - close to its season high. That translates to just north of four million households. The peak for Sex came with the second episode of its double-barrell premiere, which scored a 13.8/19 (approximately 4.6 million viewers).

- Richard Tedesco