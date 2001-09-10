Sister act spurs big U.S. Open rating
The U.S. Open women's championship showdown between Venus and Serena Williams scored high marks for CBS on Saturday night.
The Williams' sister act drew a 6.8 rating, 13 share for all households and 22.7 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. That represents the highest rating for a U.S. Open women's final since Hana Mandlikova defeated Martina Navratilova in 1985 and generated a 7.3 rating.
It was the first women's final to feature two African-American athletes, and the first time since 1884 that two sisters competed in the final. But the actual match didn't quite meet the build-up: Venus put Serena away in two sets, 6-2 and 6-4, in just 69 minutes.
Meanwhile, the men's final between Lleyton Hewitt and Pete Sampras late Sunday afternoon hit a 5.5/11 in Nielsen overnight ratings. That was the highest-rated U.S. Open men's final since the 1996 match between Sampras and Michael Chang, which scored a 7.2 rating.
- Richard Tedesco
