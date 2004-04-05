Sirius Taps Murphy-Baran
By Staff
Sirius Satellite Radio named Tola Murphy-Baran senior vice president of marketing.
Murphy-Baran will oversee subscriber acquisition and retention, direct and online marketing, and all sports marketing and promotion. She will report directly to Executive Vice President of Marketing Mary Pat Ryan.
Murphy-Baran has over 25 years of marketing experience, most recently as senior vice president of marketing development for the NFL. While there, she created “NFL Sunday Ticket” and served as its general manager.
Prior to that, she was vice president of market development for Viacom Satellite Networks. Murphy-Baran has also held positions at Showtime, ABC, and RKO Radio. She is also the former chairman of the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.