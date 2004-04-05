Sirius Taps Murphy-Baran

Sirius Satellite Radio named Tola Murphy-Baran senior vice president of marketing.

Murphy-Baran will oversee subscriber acquisition and retention, direct and online marketing, and all sports marketing and promotion. She will report directly to Executive Vice President of Marketing Mary Pat Ryan.

Murphy-Baran has over 25 years of marketing experience, most recently as senior vice president of marketing development for the NFL. While there, she created “NFL Sunday Ticket” and served as its general manager.

Prior to that, she was vice president of market development for Viacom Satellite Networks. Murphy-Baran has also held positions at Showtime, ABC, and RKO Radio. She is also the former chairman of the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association.