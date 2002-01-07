Sirius sets four-city launch
Sirius Satellite Radio will launch next month in four markets-Denver,
Houston, Phoenix and Jackson, Miss.-the company said Monday at a news
conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Sirius added Jackson, Miss., to the rollout schedule because new CEO Joseph
Clayton successfully launched DirecTV's direct-broadcast-satellite service there
in 1994, according to Sirius.
In April and May, Sirius plans to launch service in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Tulsa,
Okla.; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Little Rock, Ark.
The service moves to the central and southern U.S. in the summer, with plans
to offer Sirius in Miami, Tampa Bay, Orlando, Indianapolis and Nashville. Sirius
expects to offer service to the entire country by July.
Sirius also has hired Guy Johnson as its new executive vice president of
sales and marketing. Also on Monday, Sirius relaunched its Web site, where it is
streaming its 60 original channels for free.
