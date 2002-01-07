Sirius sets four-city launch

Sirius Satellite Radio will launch next month in four markets-Denver,

Houston, Phoenix and Jackson, Miss.-the company said Monday at a news

conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Sirius added Jackson, Miss., to the rollout schedule because new CEO Joseph

Clayton successfully launched DirecTV's direct-broadcast-satellite service there

in 1994, according to Sirius.

In April and May, Sirius plans to launch service in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Tulsa,

Okla.; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Little Rock, Ark.

The service moves to the central and southern U.S. in the summer, with plans

to offer Sirius in Miami, Tampa Bay, Orlando, Indianapolis and Nashville. Sirius

expects to offer service to the entire country by July.

Sirius also has hired Guy Johnson as its new executive vice president of

sales and marketing. Also on Monday, Sirius relaunched its Web site, where it is

streaming its 60 original channels for free.