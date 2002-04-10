Sirius picks up launch pace

Sirius Satellite Radio said Wednesday that its service is now available in 11 states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New

Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

"We are executing our accelerated rollout schedule and plan to activate an

additional seven states by the end of the month," said Guy Johnson, executive

vice president of sales and marketing.

Last month, Sirius moved up its nationwide launch date to July 1 instead of

August 1 and said it would add entire states at once instead of individual

cities.