Sirius picks up launch pace
Sirius Satellite Radio said Wednesday that its service is now available in 11 states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New
Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
"We are executing our accelerated rollout schedule and plan to activate an
additional seven states by the end of the month," said Guy Johnson, executive
vice president of sales and marketing.
Last month, Sirius moved up its nationwide launch date to July 1 instead of
August 1 and said it would add entire states at once instead of individual
cities.
