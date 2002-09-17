Sirius adds Word to channel lineup
Sirius Satellite Radio has agreed to carry urban ministries and gospel
channel The Word Network over its system.
"Sirius is committed to bringing our subscribers quality programming and
diverse content across the entire platform of our 100 channels of digital
entertainment," president and CEO Joseph Clayton said.
In recent months, Word has been vigorously protesting outside of
Sirius competitor XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. in an attempt to gain carriage, but XM has
not agreed to add Word to its program lineup.
"We have informed NAN [the National Action Network] that we currently have a programming partnership with
D.C.-area based Radio One, the nation's largest African-American-owned radio
company, which programs five channels including Spirit, the first national
24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week gospel channel, and The Power, the first
national African-American talk channel, featuring Joe Madison, D.C.'s own `Black
Eagle,'" XM said in a statement.
