Sirius adds Word to channel lineup

Sirius Satellite Radio has agreed to carry urban ministries and gospel

channel The Word Network over its system.

"Sirius is committed to bringing our subscribers quality programming and

diverse content across the entire platform of our 100 channels of digital

entertainment," president and CEO Joseph Clayton said.

In recent months, Word has been vigorously protesting outside of

Sirius competitor XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. in an attempt to gain carriage, but XM has

not agreed to add Word to its program lineup.

"We have informed NAN [the National Action Network] that we currently have a programming partnership with

D.C.-area based Radio One, the nation's largest African-American-owned radio

company, which programs five channels including Spirit, the first national

24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week gospel channel, and The Power, the first

national African-American talk channel, featuring Joe Madison, D.C.'s own `Black

Eagle,'" XM said in a statement.