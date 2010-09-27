Sir Martin Sorrell to Keynote NATPE 2011
WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell will deliver the keynote event at
the 2011 annual NATPE convention at the Fontainebleu Resort in Miami from Jan. 24-26.
"We are honored to have Sir Martin Sorrell -- a true leader
in the modern media world -- inaugurate NATPE's return to Miami," said Rick Feldman,
president and CEO of the National Association of Television Programming
Executives (NATPE). "Sir Martin has built one of the most extraordinary
communications companies in the world and, at a time of rapid change, his
comments about how to adapt to a new business environment should be of
significant interest to attendees."
Sorrell founded advertising and marketing services group WPP
in 1985 and has since served as its chief executive. WPP employs more than 141,000
people in 2,400 offices across 107 countries, currently representing agencies
such as JWT, Ogilvy Group, Wunderman, Burson-Marsteller and The Brand Union.
Sorrell also advises several international business schools
including Harvard and the London Business School, and is a member of global
advisory groups such as the World Economic Forum International Business Council
Executive Committee and the Bloomberg Family Foundation Board of Directors. Sorrel
was knighted in January 2000.
