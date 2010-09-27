Sir Martin Sorrell to Keynote NATPE 2011

WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell will deliver the keynote event at

the 2011 annual NATPE convention at the Fontainebleu Resort in Miami from Jan. 24-26.

"We are honored to have Sir Martin Sorrell -- a true leader

in the modern media world -- inaugurate NATPE's return to Miami," said Rick Feldman,

president and CEO of the National Association of Television Programming

Executives (NATPE). "Sir Martin has built one of the most extraordinary

communications companies in the world and, at a time of rapid change, his

comments about how to adapt to a new business environment should be of

significant interest to attendees."

Sorrell founded advertising and marketing services group WPP

in 1985 and has since served as its chief executive. WPP employs more than 141,000

people in 2,400 offices across 107 countries, currently representing agencies

such as JWT, Ogilvy Group, Wunderman, Burson-Marsteller and The Brand Union.

Sorrell also advises several international business schools

including Harvard and the London Business School, and is a member of global

advisory groups such as the World Economic Forum International Business Council

Executive Committee and the Bloomberg Family Foundation Board of Directors. Sorrel

was knighted in January 2000.