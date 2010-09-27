Singer Touts UltraViolet System

Sony Pictures Entertainment CTO Mitch Singer

thinks he’s found something consumers will

like more than free content—the UltraViolet digital

rights management system. Singer made that statement

during his keynote Q&A with Multichannel News

Editor-in-Chief Mark Robichaux at B&C and MCN’s TV

Everywhere & Anywhere: The Content Connection

event Sept. 22 at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in

North Hollywood, Calif.

As president of the Digital Entertainment Content

Ecosystem (DECE), a consortium of film studios, technology

fi rms, retailers and pay-TV operators formed in

2008, Singer and the group worked to create UltraViolet,

a system that will standardize the digital delivery of

content to consumers.

UltraViolet is a rights authentication system, but its

focus is on cross-platform ownership of digital and

physical media. Ideally, UltraViolet, which DECE unveiled

in July, will allow consumers to purchase a TV

show, movie or even a book on multiple platforms. A single purchase would function as a token in a consumer’s

Digital Rights Locker to access that content on a variety of devices.

Singer pointed to the blossoming Millenial generation, which he says will represent about 64% of the

18-49 demo by 2014. “This is the generation that selected the MP3 over higher fidelity,” he said. “They’re

moving constantly, and they want to carry their libraries with them.”

DECE is looking to launch the system in about a year, but is unclear how many types of media it will

encompass by that point.