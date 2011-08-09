Singer Moves From DIY to Travel Channel
Scripps
Networks Interactive announced that Andy Singer has joined Travel Channel,
the
newest addition to Scripps Networks Interactive's portfolio, as senior vice president, programming and
production.
Singer
had been the general manager for DIY Network -- another Scripps property
-- since 2010. Ross Babbit will succeed Singer as GM.
In
the new role, Singer will be in charge of all aspects of Travel
Channel's programming strategy, development and production. Singer is
expected to start Sept. 1.
"After
working with Andy as part of the Scripps Networks Interactive family, I
have come to really appreciate his creativity, passion for television
and ability to turn a good idea into a must-see TV program - all assets
that will prove invaluable in helping Travel Channel achieve its full
potential as a powerhouse lifestyle media brand," said Travel Channel
President Laureen Ong. "We were fortunate to attract interest from some
strong candidates, internal and external, and Andy stood head and
shoulders above them."
Singer has been with Scripps Networks since 2005, initially coming on as DIY Network's head of programming.
"The idea of working on Travel Channel is exciting," Singer said
about the move. "It's a smart, fun brand that has a tremendous upside."
