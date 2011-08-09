Singer Moves From DIY to Travel Channel

Scripps

Networks Interactive announced that Andy Singer has joined Travel Channel,

the

newest addition to Scripps Networks Interactive's portfolio, as senior vice president, programming and

production.

Singer

had been the general manager for DIY Network -- another Scripps property

-- since 2010. Ross Babbit will succeed Singer as GM.

In

the new role, Singer will be in charge of all aspects of Travel

Channel's programming strategy, development and production. Singer is

expected to start Sept. 1.

"After

working with Andy as part of the Scripps Networks Interactive family, I

have come to really appreciate his creativity, passion for television

and ability to turn a good idea into a must-see TV program - all assets

that will prove invaluable in helping Travel Channel achieve its full

potential as a powerhouse lifestyle media brand," said Travel Channel

President Laureen Ong. "We were fortunate to attract interest from some

strong candidates, internal and external, and Andy stood head and

shoulders above them."

Singer has been with Scripps Networks since 2005, initially coming on as DIY Network's head of programming.

"The idea of working on Travel Channel is exciting," Singer said

about the move. "It's a smart, fun brand that has a tremendous upside."