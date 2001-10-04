Singer loses Pittsburgh duopoly post

Dick Singer, regional manager at Pittsburgh's WPGH-TV-WCWB(tv) duopoly lost his job this week.

For now, Sinclair confirmed, the stations will be overseen by Steve Marks, gm at Sinclair's WTTA(tv) Tampa, Fla. and a regional Sinclair manager. Alan Frank, former general manager of the station for much of the 1990s, who returned earlier this year as a sales executive, will head the station locally.

According to sources, the station's news staff has been assured that there are no plans to shut down its news department, as Sinclair did the previous week at KDNL-TV St. Louis. - Dan Trigoboff