Singer to Leave Discovery

Discovery Communications said in a brief filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday that its senior executive vice president and chief financial officer Brad Singer submitted his resignation. Singer's last day will be March 31.

While no reason was given for Singer's departure, people familiar with the matter said he simply decided not to renew his contract, which was set to expire shortly. According to his contract terms, Singer is required to give Discovery six months notice of his decision not to renew.

Singer has been with Discovery since 2008 when he joined the company from American Tower Corp., where he served CFO and Treasurer.

