SingalPromoted to Executive Producer for Weekend 'Nightly News'

Sam Singal has been named executive producer for the weekend edition of NBC Nightly

News, it was announced Thursday.

Singal, who had

been the senior broadcast producer for the weekend Nightly News, will

now oversee all aspects of the weekend broadcasts, working closely with anchor

Lester Holt and its producing team around the world.

Leading Nightly

News' digital initiatives, Singal oversaw new media as well as iPhone,

iPad, Windows and Android mobile applications. In 2008, he oversaw the NBC

News/msnbc.com team in the redesign and relaunch of the NightlyNews

website.

"Major news

has a way of breaking on the weekends -- and Sam has been an integral part of

the senior team at Nightly and on weekends for a long time," said Nightly

News executive producer Patrick Burkey. "He has played an important role in

the day-to-day broadcast and has helped launch and expand our digital efforts.

Sam brings a great deal of creativity and energy to the job. He's going to be a

huge success."

Singal first

joined the Nightly News team in Sept. 2002 as an associate producer, and

has been at NBC News since 1998, where he was an assistant producer for Dateline.

This is the second

NBC News promotion for Thursday, as Dee Dee Thomas was upped to executiveproducer of the weekend editions of Today.