Sinclair/TWC Reach Accord

After a series of extensions, Time Warner Cable said it has reached a long-term agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group for continued carriage of its 28 local stations in the MSO's markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Time Warner Cable and Sinclair had reached an agreement in principal on Jan. 15, which kept the Sinclair stations on the air during negotiations. After first expecting to hammer out a definitive deal on Jan. 22, extending it to Jan 28 and again to Feb. 2, the two parties finally reached a compromise.

"We're pleased to reach a long-term agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting without any interruption in service for our customers," Time Warner Cable president and chief operating officer Rob Marcus said ina statement. "We appreciate our customers' patience and support throughout this negotiation, and thank them for their patronage."

The deal comes only days before the Super Bowl, although Time Warner has asserted it had the right separately to deliver Fox programming to the market.



John Eggerton contributed to this report.