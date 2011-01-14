Sinclair, TWCKeep Talking
Sinclair and
Time Warner Cable have agreed to extend their retrans negotiations until
midnight Saturday night, according to Time Warner Cable.
In a statement,
TWC said the two sides were still talking and TWC was "working hard"
to get an agreement. An earlier extension had been set to expire Thursday
night. The previous deadline was Dec. 31.
TWC says that
even if Sinclair pulls the plug, it will continue to deliver network
programming to its customers. Time Warner Cable officials has
said they have the rights to import ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates
from other markets to replace the Sinclair "Big 4" signals into
February.
