Sinclair, TWCKeep Talking

Sinclair and

Time Warner Cable have agreed to extend their retrans negotiations until

midnight Saturday night, according to Time Warner Cable.

In a statement,

TWC said the two sides were still talking and TWC was "working hard"

to get an agreement. An earlier extension had been set to expire Thursday

night. The previous deadline was Dec. 31.

TWC says that

even if Sinclair pulls the plug, it will continue to deliver network

programming to its customers. Time Warner Cable officials has

said they have the rights to import ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates

from other markets to replace the Sinclair "Big 4" signals into

February.