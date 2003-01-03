Sinclair triopoly?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has modified its agreement with WNAB-TV owner

Nashville Broadcasting L.P. and will pay $18 million as a

nonrefundable deposit against the purchase price of the station's nonlicense

assets and to lower the monthly fees it pays Nashville Broadcasting under an

outsourcing agreement.

Sinclair -- which already owns Fox affiliate WZTV(TV) and UPN affiliate

WUXP(TV) in Nashville, Tenn. -- has also been providing sales, administrative and technical

services to WNAB-TV.

Sinclair said the transaction will save it approximately $1.3 annually.

An analyst said the move could also be a commitment from Sinclair to owning

three stations in a market if the Federal Communications Commission changes its

media-ownership rules accordingly.