Sinclair: Time Warner Cable Won't Pay 10-Cent Increase Per Sub For Our Programming

Sinclair Broadcast Group says Time Warner Cable refuses to engage in

any further retransmission-consent negotiations and as a result its

stations will no longer be carried on the operator's systems after

midnight Jan. 1.

The

broadcast station group said that Time Warner Cable has rejected its

most recent monthly license fee offer averaging 10 cents per subscriber.

Sinclair said the nation's No. 2 cable operator has refused to provide a

financial counter-proposal, effectively ending negotiations. Unless

negotiations reopen and a resolution can be reached, 33 Sinclair

stations, reaching some 8.5 million viewers, will go dark on the

operator's system when 2011 commences.

Sinclair Broadcast Group owns or

operates stations in such Time Warner Cable markets as Buffalo,

Cincinnati and San Antonio.

