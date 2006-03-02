Sinclair Signs On to MyNetworkTV

Sinclair Broadcast Group stations signed on Thursday for News Corp’s new broadcast network, MyNetworkTV, making it the first set of stations outside of News Corp to affiliate with the network.

Sinclair says 17 of its stations covering 11.9% of the U.S. will carry My Network TV when the service launches Sept. 5.

The new My Network TV affiliates are WB and UPN stations: WTTA Tampa, WCWB Pittsburgh, WRDC Raleigh, WUXP Nashville, WCGV Milwaukee, WSTR Cincinnati, WBSC Greenville, KRRT San Antonio, WABM Birmingham, WTVZ Norfolk, WNYO Buffalo, WUPN Greensboro, KVWB Las Vegas, WFGX Mobile, WMMP Charleston, SC, WDKA Paducah and WNYS Syracuse.

Those stations join 10 Fox Television-owned stations (9 UPNs and one independent) that are also converting to My Network TV.

“We are excited once again to be part of the birth of a new network. Given the great success of Fox over the years and their demonstrated history of thinking outside the box, we believe that over time this new network model will become a standard in the industry,” Sinclair CEO David Smith said in a statement.

“The advantages MyNetworkTV provides to our stations are compelling, with both a creative programming model for our viewers and a favorable inventory split.," he said. "We are especially excited about the Internet opportunities that will exist at the local level."

“Sinclair is operated by some of the smartest people in the business," said Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said. "Their decision to become MyNetworkTV affiliates further endorses our approach to provide local broadcasters with network programming and a business model required to succeed in today’s converging digital marketplace.”



The deals bring My Network TV’s national clearance to 36%. The CW, in contrast, is already cleared in 52% of the country.