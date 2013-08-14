Sinclair Sells Some Stations to Friendly Foes

Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to sell stations to buyers it is very familiar with.

The list includes KKNJ-KCWF, a pair of CBS affiliates in New Mexico, along with another CBS station, KDBC El Paso. The buyer is closely aligned Cunningham Broadcasting Corp., and the price is $21 million. Sinclair provides services to Cunningham stations for a fee.

Sinclair is also selling WABM-WTTO Birmingham, a MyNetworkTV-CW duo, to Stephen Mumblow for $7.35 million. Sinclair also provides services to stations Mumblow has acquired in markets such as San Antonio and Columbus.

Cunningham Broadcasting, meanwhile, is acquiring WWCP Johnstown (PA) from Horseshoe Curve Communications for $12 million. WWCP is a Fox affiliate.

Sinclair has been the most bullish acquirer of TV stations the last couple years, including a recent agreement to pick up the Allbritton group for $985 million.