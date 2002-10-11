Sinclair names news chief

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. -- which is launching its combined local and

centralized newscast in "beta market" WSMH(TV) Flint, Mich., Oct. 28 -- has tapped

Joe DeFeo as its corporate news director.

Veteran newsman DeFeo had been the news director of Baltimore flagship

station WBFF-TV -- helping to launch news there in 1991 -- but he was tapped earlier

this year to build the group's central news operation in Hunt Valley, Md.

Sinclair credited DeFeo's leadership for the station's numerous Washington

regional Emmy Awards and Associated Press awards.

Sinclair said it intends to use its News Central to provide news to stations

that currently don't have local newscasts.