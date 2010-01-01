Sinclair, Mediacom Agree To Interim Carriage Agreement

Sinclair

and Mediacom have agreed to an eight-day interim carriage agreement.

The

deal is at terms set by Sinclair, according to a Mediacom source, and at a

price higher than the current one.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski, who praised the move Thursday, urged the parties

to strike a long-term deal, but said the FCC would not step in to extend

carriage past that Jan. 8 date. He also said he had asked Fox and Time Warner

to follow suit and agree to an extension.

Both

carriage contracts are set to expire Dec. 31. The extension protects Mediacom

subscribers' access to a bunch of college bowl games, including the Jan. 4

Orange Bowl and Jan. 7 national championship game. The extension affects 24

stations and viewers in 12 states.

"Our

viewers are very important to us and we responded to their interest in being

able to watch, via Mediacom, programs meaningful to them over the next eight

days," said Sinclair EVP and General Counsel Barry Faber in announcing the

extension. "We recognize that several of the impacted markets have college

teams that will be playing in the BCS Bowl games. Although our stations are

available for free over-the-air and from Mediacom's competitors, we thought it

was important to ensure that our viewers had the opportunity to see those games

without inconvenience."

"We're

pleased that the Orange Bowl and national championship game can't be held

hostage any longer," said Mediacom spokesman Tom Larsen. "We're going

to continue to work with Sinclair and the FCC and all the politicians who have

weighed in and try to get a deal done in eight days."

"I

commend Sinclair and Mediacom for agreeing to an eight-day extension of their

retransmission consent agreement, which was set to expire tonight," said

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. "This extension, to midnight Jan. 8,

2010, will avert the frustration that Mediacom customers would have experienced

if Sinclair stations had ceased to be available over Mediacom systems at

midnight tonight. It will give Sinclair and Mediacom additional time to resolve

their negotiations successfully, as hundreds of other broadcasters and cable

companies have done throughout the country, so that viewers will have

uninterrupted access to popular broadcast programming," he said.

Broadcasters

have been increasingly arguing that their signals deserve cash payments and

ones more in line with what top cable nets receive. Certainly the attention

paid by Capitol Hill to the potential loss of college bowl games suggests the

signals are valuable, though must-have sports, including bowl games, are

increasingly moving to cable platforms.

"I

hope and expect that the parties will use this extension to come to terms by

the January 8 expiration date," Genachowski said. "But at the end of

the day, the companies will have to accept shared responsibility for protecting

their audience's interests, as the current framework governing retransmission

consent agreements contemplates. Assuming that the parties negotiate in

good faith during the extension, therefore, I will not seek a further

continuation of carriage absent a new agreement between the parties."

That

was fine with Faber: "We applaud the FCC 's message to Mediacom not to

expect government intervention if the parties are unable, through the exercise

of good faith negotiations, to reach agreement during the 8-day

extension," he said.

The Genachwoski

reference to "good faith" is important, however. Mediacom complained

to the FCC that Sinclair was not bargaining in good faith, and asked for an

emergency carriage mandate while it considered the complaint. It could

still mandate carriage if it concluded Mediacom had made its case.

Genachwoski

was also looking to make sure that the Time Square ball was the only thing

dropped at midnight--The Time Warner/Fox retrans deal includes New York.

"I

have urged Fox and Time Warner Cable to agree to a temporary extension of

carriage if they do not come to terms on a new carriage agreement today,"

added Genachwoski, "in order to prevent disruption to their viewers.

Companies shouldn't force cable-watching football fans to scramble for other

means of TV delivery on New Year's weekend," Genachowski said.

The Sinclair

extension came not long after Mediacom circulated a letter to Sen. John Kerry

(D-Mass.) dated Dec. 31, saying the cable operator late Thursday night got a

"tentative indication" from Sinclair that "they might consider a

very short-term extension of our agreement." Cmmisso gave Kerry credit for

prompting the thaw.

Sinclair

could have pulled its TV station signals from Mediacom systems at midnight

tonight absent a retransmission consent deal that has yet to materialize.

Sinclair

has been asking for more than Mediacom is willing to pay, but the cable

operator offered to pay that contested price for a three-month period while

negotiations continued. That would have kept the signals on the systems through

the college bowl game blitz of early January as well as the Super Bowl. Kerry

has been actively pushing the parties to resolve the disputes.

Sinclair

countered that it would agree to a year extension at its asking price, but that

the three-month extension would shift leverage to Mediacom because of its

inclusion of some of that must-have programming. The retrans deal impasse has

been for a year contract, anyway, so Sinclair was effectively countering with

its standing offer.

Larsen

said he remained optimistic that a long-term deal could be done.