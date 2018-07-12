Sinclair Media Networks Launches Marketing Initiative to Help Agencies Relieve Stress

Sinclair Media Networks has launched a new marketing initiative to help media agencies relieve stress during upfront negotiations.

The onsite experiential program, called “Sinclair Has Your Back,” offers buyers and planners chair massages at a pop-up spa. Spa guests receive a scratch and win game card as well as the chance to win pairs of tickets to concerts and sporting events at Sinclair’s Madison Square Garden Suite.

“We are quite gratified that so many agencies are welcoming us into their offices,” said Jon Spaet, Sinclair’s VP, network sales and development. “If we can give our media partners a well-deserved respite during the heat of summer Upfront deal making, we’re making a small difference at the massage chair and the negotiation table.”

“Sinclair Has Your Back” runs through July and August.