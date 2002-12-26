Sinclair goes auto shopping

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will make a $20 million cash

investment in Summa Holdings Ltd., a mid-Atlantic holding company controlled by

Sinclair president and CEO David Smith that owns automobile dealerships, retail

tire franchises and a car-leasing company.

The investment will represent a 17.5 percent equity interest and will give

Sinclair another board seat in addition to Smith's.

Sinclair said Summa will use the proceeds solely to acquire automobile

dealerships, and it will commit to advertising with Sinclair's Baltimore stations,

WBFF-TV and WNUV-TV.

"Because the automobile industry represents the largest category of

advertisers for television stations, and because Summa is a profitable and

well-run company, we believe the Summa investment is an attractive one for

Sinclair," said Martin R. Leader, a member of Sinclair's board and chairman of

the special committee.