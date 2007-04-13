Sinclair, Charter Reach Retrans Deal

Sinclair Broadcast Group and cable operator Charter Communications reached a three-year retransmission agreement providing for the carriage of 28 Sinclair station signals to 1.9 million Charter subscribers.

"Sinclair is pleased to have once again taken a leadership role in working with multi-channel video distributors to ensure cable subscribers in our markets continue to receive some of the most popular programs on television," stated Sinclair President and CEO David Smith. "Our mutually acceptable economic agreement with Charter demonstrates the value of broadcast television on alternative delivery systems."

The Sinclair stations include WRLH Richmond and KDNL St. Louis.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.