Sinclair Apologizes for Swanky Sunday

Millions may have glimpsed Janet Jackson’s famously overexposed breast, but there were some who saw a whole lot more of Hilary Swank on yet another Sunday.

The real hot TV action was in Nashville, where WZTV treated a select few to Quiet Days in Hollywood Feb. 29, starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank as a character named Lolita who would do Nabokov proud.

In the 1997 film, the now A-list actress struts her B-movie full-frontal and purrs, "If you want to f*** some more, you can come in here." Needless to say, she’s taken up on her offer–repeatedly.

The Sinclair-owned station apparently aired an unedited, or minimally edited, version of the film. At noon. On a Sunday.

Now raising holy hell is Nashville City Councilman Jason Alexander. FCC chief Michael Powell doesn’t know about it yet, but he will soon. Alexander filed a formal complaint with the FCC last week. The FCC says it’s looking into the matter.

Sinclair General Counsel Barry Faber confesses it was "human error, and we’re sorry." (However, most of Nashville missed it. The Nielsen audience was around 8,000.)