Sinclair and Comcast Reach Retrans Deal in Principle

Sinclair Broadcast Group and Comcast have reached what the former is calling "an agreement-in-principle" for the continued carriage of Sinclair's 36 stations in 22 markets.

It is a multi-year deal. Terms of the agreement were not divulged.

Sinclair has been busy inking retransmission consent pacts of late, closing on deals with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in the last five weeks.

Earlier this year, Sinclair ironed out affiliation agreements with the Fox network that covered retrans as well.