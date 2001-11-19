Simpsons paces Fox lineup
Led by The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle, Fox's Sunday
night lineup cleaned up with young adult viewers.
The Simpsons was the top-rated
show among adults 18-49 with a 7.1 rating, 17 share and drew 14.4 million
viewers.
Malcolm In the Middle followed with a 6.5/15 and
13.8 million viewers.
The X-Files wrapped the night for Fox with a 4.6/11 and 9.5 million takers.
Fox averaged 13.8 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among 18-49ers. That topped ABC's 12.6 million viewers and a 5.0 average rating among 18-49ers.
ABC's The Practice pulled the
night's biggest audience, 16.4 million viewers, and a 6.4/16.
Rookie CIA drama Alias preceded it with 10.3 million viewers and a 4.6/11.
NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent drew 12.8 million viewers and a 4.5/10 up against X-Files and a Hallmark Hall of Fame film on CBS.
That movie, a World War II drama called In Love and War, drew 11.8 million viewers and a 2.6/9.
- Richard Tedesco
