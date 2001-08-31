Simpson named Fox Sports VP

Steve Simpson has been named Vice President and General Manager at Fox Sports Net West and Fox Sports Net West 2.

Simpson had been the local sales manager at the two Fox Sports' cable channels. Simpson replaces Todd Merko, who left earlier in the year to take a post with the Los Angeles Avengers of the Arena Football League.

Fox Sports Net West and West 2 carry Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Angeles telecasts. - Joe Schlosser