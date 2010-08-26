Simon Named GM, Channels At BBC Worldwide America

Perry Simon, a development and production veteran with

substantial new media experience including at online leader YouTube, will take

the helm at BBC America.





As general manager of channels for BBC Worldwide America,

Simon will have under his purview U.S. channels including the flagship BBC

America as well as BBC America HD, VOD services and BBCAmerica.com.





He starts Sept. 7 and reports directly to Herb Scannell, president

of BBC Worldwide America.





"BBC America already holds a very special place in a lot of

people's hearts and minds based on the quality of the programming that it's

already been known for," Simon told B&C.

"Clearly I think the objective here is to extend that even further."





Simon will be responsible for growing the network's original

programming oeuvre as well as stepping up its marketing prowess.





"We do want to introduce some originals of our own in

addition to all the terrific programming that we've had access to from BBC and

other sources," he says. "The goal is to be more aggressive in ramping up some

original programming to compliment what we've been doing."





As executive VP of primetime programs at NBC he was

instrumental in developing some of the network's biggest hits during the 80s

and early 90s including The Cosby Show,

Cheers, Miami Vice, Mad About You,

Frasier and Seinfeld. As president of Viacom Productions, Simon shepherded

numerous successful programs including Ed,

Sabrina the Teenage Witch and HBO's Oz. He also ran his own production

company, Shore View Entertainment, where he served as executive producer on

multiple series including USA's The 4400.







Simon was also a special advisor to You

Tube,helping the company develop

and execute studio and network partnership strategies from YouTube's start-up

stage through its acquisition by Google. Most recently, he served as chief

content officer at advanced television service provider Sezmi Corp, overseeing

the company's content licensing, programming and advertising activities since

its inception in 2006. He had a hand in programming deals and worked with

the advertising community and Sezmi's engineering team to develop an

interactive marketing platform. He'll be applying much of that multi-platform

marketing experience - at Sezmi and YouTube - to his new post at BBC America,

he says.





"Clearly one of the goals is to expand the impact and the

reach [of BBC America] through savvy marketing that takes advantage of

traditional marketing platforms but also newer ones that are emerging every day

from broadband to social media," he says. "And because the BBC audience tends

to be pretty high indexing - affluent, well-educated - they're the perfect

targets for the kind of message we'll be communicating. So it seems like a

great opportunity to really be a leader in not only the programming space but

the marketing space as well."





Simon is Scannell's first major hire since Scannell took

over as head of BBC America Worldwide last June. Scannell replaced Garth

Ancier, who stepped down last year after three years at the channel. Ancier

remains at the channel in an advisory capacity.



