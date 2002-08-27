Simmons buying RCN systems

Steve Simmons is a former cable executive no longer, having cut a deal to

buy some cable systems from overbuilder RCN Corp. for $265 million.

The

former Simmons Communications Corp. CEO's deal for RCN's 80,000 subscribers in Princeton

and other parts of New Jersey comes to $3,100 per subscriber and about

11 times running-rate cash flow.

But Simmons' venture, Patriot Media & Communications, has committed to investing an additional

$550 per subscriber to rebuild most of the operation the next few years.

Still, that's far less than

the $5,000-plus systems were fetching two or three years ago.

RCN will be using cash from the sale -- which will be sheltered from taxes --

to add customers to its systems overbuilding other cable operators.

The systems being sold generate about $55 per subscriber in monthly revenue

and around $26 per subscriber in operating cash flow.

Simmons denied reports from other industry executives that he had to cut his

initial bid because he couldn't line up financing.

While he wouldn't offer details, he said longtime media investor Spectrum

Equity Investors is putting up much of the equity in the deal and lenders he

would not identify have been lined up to cover the rest.

"This is a great time to get back into the business," Simmons said.

He'll be establishing a headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., and will seek other

acquisitions.