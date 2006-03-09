Silly Goose Still Ready To Wumble

The Silly Goose Company has reclaimed the rights to its educational kids TV series, The Wumblers, from Peak Entertainment.

The series, about a Wumbler, Bertrum, and his pal, a Latino snail named Raimundo, was developed by former preschool teacher Laura J. Wellington. Peak, which bought the rights to the series in 2003, will retain a financial interest in the series, according to Wellington.



The move frees Peak to put money into other projects, said Peak Managing Director Phil Ogden. Peak licensed the North American broadcast, home-video and merchandising rights to The Wumblers to 4Kids Entertainment Inc. in March of last year.

Silly Goose is renegotiating with 4Kids for those rights.