SIIA Names Chris Mohr Interim President
By John Eggerton published
Mohr succeeds Jeff Joseph atop software lobby
The Software and Information Industry Association has tapped senior VP and general counsel Chris Mohr to be interim president of the organization.
Mohr succeeds Jeff Joseph, who exited to join communications firm BCW Global.
The SIIA board has named a search committee to identify a new president, but in the interim, Mohr will hold the reins.
Mohr joined SIIA in 2015 as VP for IP and general counsel after 18 years in private practice handling intellectual property, privacy and constitutional issues.
Mohr assumes his new post Aug. 1 and will work with the board while it simultaneously identifies a full-time candidate. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
