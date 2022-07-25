SIIA Names Chris Mohr Interim President

The Software and Information Industry Association has tapped senior VP and general counsel Chris Mohr to be interim president of the organization.

Mohr succeeds Jeff Joseph, who exited to join communications firm BCW Global.

The SIIA board has named a search committee to identify a new president, but in the interim, Mohr will hold the reins.

Mohr joined SIIA in 2015 as VP for IP and general counsel after 18 years in private practice handling intellectual property, privacy and constitutional issues.

Mohr assumes his new post Aug. 1 and will work with the board while it simultaneously identifies a full-time candidate. ■