Signiant Adds Telco Clients

Signiant has announced that two Eurpean telcos, Telecom Italia and Emitel Poland, have adopted its products.

The solutions are being used for secure, accelerated file movement of files as part of their video-on-demand (VOD) offerings and to help with their content aggregation and distribution services.

"Today's leading-edge telecom service providers are looking beyond their traditional business models to expand into new types of managed service offerings for their media and entertainment customers," said Rick Clarkson, Signiant's VP of product development. "To make these services viable and efficient, a growing number of telecom operators are using software from Signiant to move rich media files in a fast, secure and automated fashion while also providing complete management control over the transfers."

The solutions are designed to speed up file delivery while providing tools for managing and tracking assets in a secure fashion.

As part of the deployments, Italy's largest telecommunications provider, Telecom Italia, has purchased Signiant Managers+Agents and Signiant Media Exchange productions to aggregate and distribute content. Meanwhile, Polish telecom provider Emitel has installed Signiant as the basis of a complete content distribution management infrastructure to serve its television business.