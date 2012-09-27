Sierra/Engine Television Plans MIPCOM Debut

Sierra/Affinity and Engine Entertainment are

partnering in the launch of Sierra/Engine Television, which that will make its

debut at MIPCOM with a number of new projects for international distribution.





These

include Georgeville Television's Crossbones,

a drama that has a 10 episode order for NBC and Hunters (a.k.a. Epidemic),

which has a 13 episode order for ABC and is from J. Michael Straczynski and

Will Smith's Overbrook Entertainment.





Sierra/Engine

Television, which is headed by Engine CEO Chris Philip, will produce and

distribute its own content as well as represent that of third party providers,

including Georgeville Television which is behind Crossbones (NBC), Hunters

(ABC), and Blake's Seven (Syfy).



