Sierra/Engine Television Plans MIPCOM Debut
Sierra/Affinity and Engine Entertainment are
partnering in the launch of Sierra/Engine Television, which that will make its
debut at MIPCOM with a number of new projects for international distribution.
These
include Georgeville Television's Crossbones,
a drama that has a 10 episode order for NBC and Hunters (a.k.a. Epidemic),
which has a 13 episode order for ABC and is from J. Michael Straczynski and
Will Smith's Overbrook Entertainment.
Sierra/Engine
Television, which is headed by Engine CEO Chris Philip, will produce and
distribute its own content as well as represent that of third party providers,
including Georgeville Television which is behind Crossbones (NBC), Hunters
(ABC), and Blake's Seven (Syfy).
