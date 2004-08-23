Siegfried & Roy to Air in Sept.

NBC’s promised exclusive special with lion tamers Siegfried & Roy is scheduled to air Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. Maria Shriver–an award-winning NBC News correspondent who is on leave while her husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is governor of California–will host the program.

Siegfried & Roy: The Miracle will be billed as an entertainment special, not news, and will be produced by NBC Studios. In addition to exclusive interviews with both Siegfried and Roy, the show will document the accident that almost took Roy's life and his difficult recovery.

NBC’s animated show, Father of the Pride, premieres eight days before the Siegfried & Roy special. The two are featured in the prime-time program as wacky caricatures of themselves.