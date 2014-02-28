Siegel Named VP of Development and Production at Legendary Digital
Legendary Digital Media announced Friday that it has named Greg Siegel vice president of development and production.
Siegel will oversee content production and development for digital platforms for the production company, arrange talent deals, and manage Legnedary’s digital projects. He will report to Tom Lesinski, president, digital content and distribution.
Siegel was most recently senior VP, entertainment development for Break Media. He previously worked as a talent agent for Endeavor.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.