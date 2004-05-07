Sie You Later

Starz Encore Group LLC chairman and CEO John Sie, 68, is giving up the CEO title. Mark Bauman, president and chief operating officer, will be interim CEO. Succeeding Bauman will be Robert Clasen, who had been president of sales and marketing.

Sie, who has been in the cable business more than 30 years, announced his retirement last year, saying he wanted to stick around until subscription video on demand, which he considered his baby, was up and walking on its own. Starz On Demand is now available in more than 11 million cable homes.

Starz said that at the request of John Malone, chairman of Starz Parent Liberty Medida, Sie will remain chairman, working one day a week.

