Sicoli To Helm Grace

CNN Headline News has upped Dean Sicoli to executive producer of Nancy Grace.

Sicoli co-created the network’s ratings bonanza program in 2005 and had previously been its supervising producer and managing editor. The show has been executive-produced by Wendy Walker, who has done double-duty for the past year with Nancy Grace and her role as senior executive producer of CNN’s Larry King Live.

While Walker will now focus solely on King’s show, Sicoli will oversee all facets of Nancy Grace, including editorial content, production and staffing.

Prior to Nancy Grace, he had been supervising producer and managing editor of Larry King Live, which he joined as a producer in 1997. Elizabeth Yuskaitis, senior producer of Nancy Grace since its inception, is now promoted to the program’s supervising producer.

Grace’s legal-themed talk show has nearly tripled its ratings and significantly boosted viewing for Headline News since it launched as part of the network’s revamped prime time schedule. Year-to-year, Headline was up 43% in total viewers to 343,000 during prime in January and 12% in news’ target demo, viewers 25-54, to 114,000.