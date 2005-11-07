Sí TV Picks Up Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

English-language Latino net Sí TV has picked up a third season (14 more episodes) of young-adult-targeted political talk show, Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner.

The show, hosted by actor Idalis De Leon and radio personality Neil Saavedra, will add celebrity guests for its next incarnatoin, as well as the "real people" with whom the pair "duke it out," over key issues of the day.

Those will include Hollywood celebrities getting into politics, whether minorities who are conservative Republicans are "betraying their race," and "are blogs replacing real news?" among the veritable host of others.