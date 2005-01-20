Sí TV to Launch on Time Warner

English-language Latino digital-cable network Sí TV will launch on Time Warner cable systems in New York and New Jersey in the first quarter of 2005, bringing its distribution close to 9 million homes.

The network, which targets young, hip, Latino viewers, reports from Census data that one in four New Yorkers 18-34 are Latino.

Programming is a mix of acquired and original shows, including music countdowns and movie showcases.

One new original offering from the network in 2005 will be Circumcised Cinema, campy Mexican movies re-edited with English voiceovers. Sí was founded in 1997 as a production company by writer/producer Jeff Valdez and entrepreneur Bruce Barshop.