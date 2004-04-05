Sí TV Gets $60M Windfall
New English-language, Latino-themed cable network Sí TV is taking in $60 million from investors that include Time Warner Cable and EchoStar Communications. Also contributing are Syndicated Communications Ventures, Columbia Capital, Rho Ventures, DND Capital Partners, Llano Partners, and Barshop Ventures.
The money should help Sí TV ratchet up original programming and acquisitions. The channel, which launched in late February, already has distribution deals with EchoStar’s Dish Network, Time Warner, Comcast, and Cox. Early advertisers include General Motors, U.S. Army, and Sony Music.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.