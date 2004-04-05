Sí TV Gets $60M Windfall

New English-language, Latino-themed cable network Sí TV is taking in $60 million from investors that include Time Warner Cable and EchoStar Communications. Also contributing are Syndicated Communications Ventures, Columbia Capital, Rho Ventures, DND Capital Partners, Llano Partners, and Barshop Ventures.

The money should help Sí TV ratchet up original programming and acquisitions. The channel, which launched in late February, already has distribution deals with EchoStar’s Dish Network, Time Warner, Comcast, and Cox. Early advertisers include General Motors, U.S. Army, and Sony Music.